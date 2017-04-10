U. of Wisc. officials: Give regents greater say in performance funding plan
University of Wisconsin System leaders are asking the Legislature to change how proposed new higher education funding in the next state budget would be distributed, saying the Board of Regents - not lawmakers - should write the rules for dividing that money among UW campuses.
