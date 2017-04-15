TV host Jimmy Kimmel jokes about lega...

TV host Jimmy Kimmel jokes about legal marijuana in Canada

The Canadian government has introduced legislation which puts the country on track to make recreational marijuana use legal by July 2018, with plans to regulate production but leave the oversight of retail sales up to the provinces. Parliamentary Secretary and MP Bill Blair said during the news conference that there has been an overwhelming consensus from provinces and territories for a new and regulated regime.

