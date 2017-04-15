TV host Jimmy Kimmel jokes about legal marijuana in Canada
The Canadian government has introduced legislation which puts the country on track to make recreational marijuana use legal by July 2018, with plans to regulate production but leave the oversight of retail sales up to the provinces. Parliamentary Secretary and MP Bill Blair said during the news conference that there has been an overwhelming consensus from provinces and territories for a new and regulated regime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jakubowski
|7 hr
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC