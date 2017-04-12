Trumps's airstrikes in Syria draw concerns from UW students

This past month, a nerve gas attack in Idlib, Syria prompted President Donald Trump to take action against the Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime, launching 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles onto a Syrian military base. At a Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics Committee student-led discussion, University of Wisconsin students and attendees denounced Trump's use of force and decision to bypass Congress.

