Trumps's airstrikes in Syria draw concerns from UW students
This past month, a nerve gas attack in Idlib, Syria prompted President Donald Trump to take action against the Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime, launching 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles onto a Syrian military base. At a Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics Committee student-led discussion, University of Wisconsin students and attendees denounced Trump's use of force and decision to bypass Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|jakubowski
|Apr 10
|kyman
|1
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC