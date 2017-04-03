Tribal Leaders to Wisconsin Legislatu...

Tribal Leaders to Wisconsin Legislature: Work With Us on Key Issues

10 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

Wisconsin will be a stronger state if it works to improve the lives of every citizen - including its tribal members. That was the message the state's 11 tribes delivered to the Legislature on Tuesday, with their annual address.

