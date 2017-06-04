Top StoryBaldwin's Supreme Court nominee fight is early flashpoint
Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's support for a filibuster to block President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court has become an early flashpoint as she faces re-election next year. While Baldwin and Republicans -- including her Wisconsin colleague Sen. Ron Johnson -- trade barbs over the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, voters back home in a state that went for Trump in November worry about the continued erosion of bipartisanship and increasing polarization in Washington.
