Top StoryBaldwin's Supreme Court nominee fight is early flashpoint

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's support for a filibuster to block President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court has become an early flashpoint as she faces re-election next year. While Baldwin and Republicans -- including her Wisconsin colleague Sen. Ron Johnson -- trade barbs over the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, voters back home in a state that went for Trump in November worry about the continued erosion of bipartisanship and increasing polarization in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.