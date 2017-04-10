Top Milwaukee chefs stand up for envi...

Top Milwaukee chefs stand up for environment at Clean Wisconsin gala

Clean Wisconsin, the state's oldest and largest environmental nonprofit, is bringing its annual celebration of Wisconsin's healthy environment back to the shores of Lake Michigan. For 47 years, Clean Wisconsin has worked to protect the state's clean water and clean air, and on June 8th the organization will host its 2nd annual Epicurean Evening fundraising gala at Discovery World.

