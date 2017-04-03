Tony Evers secures third term as Wisconsin superintendent
State schools superintendent Tony Evers on Tuesday easily defeated former Whitnall School District superintendent Lowell Holtz, securing a third term leading the state's Department of Public Instruction. The only statewide race in Tuesday's general election was called within 30 minutes of the polls closing at 8 p.m. in Wisconsin, with Evers ultimately garnering 70 percent of votes and Holtz receiving 30 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|20 hr
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC