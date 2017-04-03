Tony Evers secures third term as Wisconsin superintendent

State schools superintendent Tony Evers on Tuesday easily defeated former Whitnall School District superintendent Lowell Holtz, securing a third term leading the state's Department of Public Instruction. The only statewide race in Tuesday's general election was called within 30 minutes of the polls closing at 8 p.m. in Wisconsin, with Evers ultimately garnering 70 percent of votes and Holtz receiving 30 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.