Three new members inducted into Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame
A University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Dean of the College of Natural Resources who served for 11 years on the state Natural Resources Board is among three new members who will be inducted into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame this year. Christine Thomas, along with Hugh Iltis, a distinguished UW-Madison professor of botany, and Milly Zantow, a pioneering recycling advocate for Wisconsin, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. "Christine has been a tireless advocate for sound management of Wisconsin's natural resources," said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp.
