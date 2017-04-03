Three new members inducted into Wisco...

Three new members inducted into Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: State of Wisconsin

A University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Dean of the College of Natural Resources who served for 11 years on the state Natural Resources Board is among three new members who will be inducted into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame this year. Christine Thomas, along with Hugh Iltis, a distinguished UW-Madison professor of botany, and Milly Zantow, a pioneering recycling advocate for Wisconsin, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. "Christine has been a tireless advocate for sound management of Wisconsin's natural resources," said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Tue True Judment 166
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC