this story a-o
Brian Hoover, the first constituent to speak at the April 18 annual meeting, presented a resolution to increase the Lac du Flambeau Town Board from three to five members. Lac du Flambeau's annual meeting had the largest turnout in recent years, according to chairman Matt Gaulke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|AAA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC