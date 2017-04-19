The Cork | Is Wisconsin the next Napa...

The Cork | Is Wisconsin the next Napa Valley?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

Is Wisconsin the next Napa Valley? Wine tourism is growing in Wisconsin, but it still has some catching up to do. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://post.cr/2pBE3ZY In 2015, there were nearly 1.8 million visits to wine tasting rooms in the state and almost $50 million in estimated direct spending for tourism, according to a recent study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC