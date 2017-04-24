The Cheese Runneth Over...Into Illinois

20 hrs ago

Last September we expressed our curiosity over Wisconsin cheese curd and our distaste for an order from the Western District of Wisconsin rejecting implied preemption in an amiodarone case. As we explained then , the district court allowed a claim alleging that the defendants failed to provide medication guides for distribution with amiodarone prescriptions.

