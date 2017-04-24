The Cheese Runneth Over...Into Illinois
Last September we expressed our curiosity over Wisconsin cheese curd and our distaste for an order from the Western District of Wisconsin rejecting implied preemption in an amiodarone case. As we explained then , the district court allowed a claim alleging that the defendants failed to provide medication guides for distribution with amiodarone prescriptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|12 hr
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|175
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC