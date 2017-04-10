Tax Deadline Day Is Fast Approaching

13 hrs ago

The normal deadline is April 15, but because it falls on a Saturday and Monday is a holiday in Washington, D.C., this year's tax filing deadline is extended. Otherwise, you need to file an extension request with the IRS.

