Study says tax credit has spurred manufacturing job growth
A study by a University of Wisconsin-Madison economics professor finds that a tax credit critics argue is too expensive has helped grow manufacturing jobs in the state. The study by professor Noah Williams released Wednesday comes amid increasing debate about the cost benefit of the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit.
