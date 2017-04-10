Stepfather of suspect in Wisconsin ma...

Stepfather of suspect in Wisconsin manhunt: Surrender

21 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

The estranged stepfather of a Wisconsin man suspected of stealing guns and threatening attacks in an anti-government manifesto sent to the White House on Tuesday urged the fugitive to surrender. Don McLean said his stepson, Joseph Jakubowski, has never had a good relationship with police and that he and his wife are concerned for his safety.

