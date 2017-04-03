Southern highways, northern poverty
We noticed a little item in our political digest this week about a proposed expansion of the I-94 East-West corridor in Milwaukee, specifically a call by the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin to widen the highway. The project would cover 3.5 miles of I-94 between 16th and 70th streets, in an area where both the Brewers' stadium and a major cemetery is located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|15 hr
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC