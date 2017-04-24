Small town builds big case against FDA e-cigarette regulation
Admission that the agency did not follow federal coordinating rules would negate the deeming regulation altogether. "We don't want any longer to be ruled by the bureaucrats in Washington," President Trump said Friday at the National Rifle Association's group leadership forum in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|22 hr
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|175
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC