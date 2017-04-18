'Short, succinct': One Wisconsin Now ...

'Short, succinct': One Wisconsin Now talks how to get message of change across to society

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

Since the election of President Donald Trump, the shift in the political landscape at the federal level has prompted activism to rise nationally and at home. When groups of people get together to fight for their cause, real change can occur - at least that is the philosophy at One Wisconsin Now , a progressive issue advocacy group with a focus on promoting activism in Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC