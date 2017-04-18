'Short, succinct': One Wisconsin Now talks how to get message of change across to society
Since the election of President Donald Trump, the shift in the political landscape at the federal level has prompted activism to rise nationally and at home. When groups of people get together to fight for their cause, real change can occur - at least that is the philosophy at One Wisconsin Now , a progressive issue advocacy group with a focus on promoting activism in Wisconsin.
