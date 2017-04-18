Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic convention
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, of Illinois, will be the keynote speaker at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention in June. The state party on Thursday announced Duckworth as the headliner for the first day of its meeting Friday, June 2. The annual gathering bringing together state office holders, party activists and others is in Middleton, just outside of Madison.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
LOL
Just shows how pathetic the demmie party in Wisconsin is that they have to import a Senator from Illinois to be the keynote speaker.
What's the matter, no one from Wisconsin willing? Or no one able?
