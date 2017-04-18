There are on the Star Tribune story from 9 hrs ago, titled Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic convention. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, of Illinois, will be the keynote speaker at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention in June. The state party on Thursday announced Duckworth as the headliner for the first day of its meeting Friday, June 2. The annual gathering bringing together state office holders, party activists and others is in Middleton, just outside of Madison.

