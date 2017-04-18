Schumer says Trump a hypocrite on 'Bu...

Schumer says Trump a hypocrite on 'Buy American, Hire American'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer heaped scorn on President Trump's plan to sign executive orders Tuesday intended to bolster "Buy American" and "Hire American" policies, arguing it was little more than empty rhetoric. Trump has missed numerous opportunities to bolster those policies, instead bowing to big business interests, the New York Democrat said.

