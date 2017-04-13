Sargent says eliminating 'tampon tax' 'is the right thing to do'
As the topic of accessibility to hygiene products has erupted on the University of Wisconsin campus, the Associated Students of Madison's Equity and Inclusion Committee hosted State Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, to discuss her legislation on reproductive health issues within the state. As an "outspoken advocate" for "menstrual equality," Sargent said she pushes for legislation eliminating the tax because of inequity in how men and women are taxed for health products.
