Russia Probe as World-Historical Rerun?

It's a treat to quote Karl Marx to judge the progress of the current partisan cry that there must be an investigation into the possibility that Donald J. Trump sold himself to the satanic Kremlin in order to become the president of the United States. "Hegel remarks somewhere," Marx wrote in 1869 , "that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.