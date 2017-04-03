Russia Probe as World-Historical Rerun?

Russia Probe as World-Historical Rerun?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

It's a treat to quote Karl Marx to judge the progress of the current partisan cry that there must be an investigation into the possibility that Donald J. Trump sold himself to the satanic Kremlin in order to become the president of the United States. "Hegel remarks somewhere," Marx wrote in 1869 , "that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Mar 31 slick willie expl... 151
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC