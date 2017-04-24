Records show little GOP feedback to Wisconsin education plan
Records obtained by The Associated Press show only one Republican state lawmaker has responded to the Department of Public Instruction's invitation to submit comments about a school accountability plan. The department invited written comment in January and has been working on the plan for months.
