Pine River Fire Department to host First Responder course
The Town of Pine River Fire Department, in conjunction with the SAFER Fire District, are hosting a 70-hour Emergency First Responder Course at the Pine River Fire Station. The class allows students to complete a training course in emergency care and be licensed by the State of Wisconsin Department of Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
