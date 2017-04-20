Pine River Fire Department to host Fi...

Pine River Fire Department to host First Responder course

The Town of Pine River Fire Department, in conjunction with the SAFER Fire District, are hosting a 70-hour Emergency First Responder Course at the Pine River Fire Station. The class allows students to complete a training course in emergency care and be licensed by the State of Wisconsin Department of Health.

