Other Views: Leading globally matters for Wisconsin
Thirty-one percent - that's the unthinkably dangerous cut to our nation's international affairs programs the Trump administration called for in its recent proposal to Congress. And while cutting funds for programs overseas may sound like it puts America first - it actually achieves the opposite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|AAA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC