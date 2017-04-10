Oklahoma Company Buys 2 Western Wisco...

Oklahoma Company Buys 2 Western Wisconsin Frac Sand Mines

In March, Mammoth Energy Services announced the purchase of the Taylor Frac mining operation in Jackson County along with a string of other companies for $133 million. In company statements Mammoth said it plans to more than double capacity at the Taylor Frac plant from 700,000 tons of sand per year to 1.75 million tons annually.

