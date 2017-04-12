Nice weather here...time for road construction to start
While these projects will last longer than the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan ahead and be aware of the projects underway in the state. The Cass Street project involves building a roundabout at the intersection of Cass and 7th streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|jakubowski
|Apr 10
|kyman
|1
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC