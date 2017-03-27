New DNR live release record category ...

New DNR live release record category looks to aid in catch and release conservation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lakeland Times

Length and girth of the fish should be measured and sent in with photos as explained in the accompanying story. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has long had two categories of fish records, the hook-and-line category and the alternative methods category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Fri slick willie expl... 151
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC