Motorcyclist dies after striking cow in Wisconsin
David Alan Kelch of Aranksaw, Wis., was traveling south on County Trunk S shortly before 9 a.m. when he struck the bovine near the intersection with County Trunk X, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Julio's Pioneer Press duties include writing, often about tech, and helping manage the paper's website and social media.
