Minnesota House wants oil pipeline to skirt regulator
" Republican lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday that would allow a Canadian energy company to bypass regulatory hurdles and build a $7.5 billion replacement for an existing oil pipeline in Minnesota. It was part of a larger jobs and energy bill that also passed largely along party lines by a vote of 76-55.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Thu
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC