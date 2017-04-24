Milk glut could force Wisconsin family dairies to close A global milk glut threatens family dairy farms Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pWKFm5 U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., looks at the young calves after talks with leaders from the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin discussing Canadian trade barriers MILWAUKEE -- The dairy industry is facing a global glut of milk, threatening to force farmers out of business amid calls to voluntarily lower production. Mullins Cheese factory offers a means of survival to eight dairy farms threatened by Canada's milk pricing policies that may force others to close.

