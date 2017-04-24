Milk glut could force Wisconsin famil...

Milk glut could force Wisconsin family dairies to close

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Milk glut could force Wisconsin family dairies to close A global milk glut threatens family dairy farms Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pWKFm5 U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., looks at the young calves after talks with leaders from the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin discussing Canadian trade barriers MILWAUKEE -- The dairy industry is facing a global glut of milk, threatening to force farmers out of business amid calls to voluntarily lower production. Mullins Cheese factory offers a means of survival to eight dairy farms threatened by Canada's milk pricing policies that may force others to close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... 55 min DR X 2
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Mon Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 175
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC