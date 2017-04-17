Mercer Library to host Earth Day Fair April 29
The Mercer Library will hold its first Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. in the Mercer Library and Community Center. The fair will feature information and activities for adults and children from 10:00 a.m. until noon and a performance by folk musician Skip Jones at noon.
