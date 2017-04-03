Manhunt for armed Wisconsin man shifts to protection of churches
Police hunting a Wisconsin man considered armed and dangerous planned to step up patrols on Sunday at churches near his home, because of anti-religious views in a manifesto he sent to President Donald Trump, officials said. Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, is wanted for breaking into a gun shop called Armageddon Supplies in his home town of Janesville in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, when several handguns and rifles were stolen, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
