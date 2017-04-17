There are on the WKOW-TV story from 9 hrs ago, titled Manhunt expanded for suspect in Facebook video killing. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, Ap... . This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.