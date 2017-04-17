Manhunt expanded for suspect in Faceb...

Manhunt expanded for suspect in Facebook video killing

There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from 9 hrs ago, titled Manhunt expanded for suspect in Facebook video killing. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, Ap... . This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,544

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 7 hrs ago
Still waiting for Black Lives Matter to speak out against this slaughter of an innocent man....

Oh wait, it wasn't the police doing the shooting.

Never mind.....
Chicago, IL

