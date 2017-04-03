Live music for the Rock/Walworth county area in Wisconsin, April 7-15, 2017
Music at Severson Dells in Rockford: John Craigie plays Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. If John Prine and Mitch Hedberg had a baby, the resulting product would resemble something very close to Portland, OR singer-songwriter John Craigie. Musically comparable to Prine, with the humor and wit of Hedberg, the humble, gracious, and hilarious Craigie is one of the best storytellers of our time.
