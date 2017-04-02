Legislators release proposed a Right to Carry Acta

Senator David Craig and Representative Mary Felzkowski along with 39 co-authors have released the "Right to Carry Act," which simplifies Wisconsin law and expands the rights of law-abiding citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a license. "At its essence, this bill does two things: removes barriers to the exercise of a constitutional right and simplifies the law," said Senator Craig.

