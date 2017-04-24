Lawsuit over Wisconsin baked goods ban heads to court
Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that ban the sale of cookies, muffins and other homemade bakery to the public. Wisconsin requires sellers to get a license, which requires renting or building a commercial kitchen, submitting to inspections and paying multiple fees.
