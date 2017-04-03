Lawmakers tackle dairy farmers' problems
A group of state lawmakers is asking University of Wisconsin System leaders to come up with creative and alternative uses for milk, as an oversupply is driving prices down. Two dozen Assembly Republicans sent a letter to UW System President Ray Cross this week asking schools to start researching the issue.
