Lawmakers push bill authorizing robot deliveries
Wisconsin state Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, left, and Sen. Chris Kapenga pose with a Starship Technologies' delivery robot before a state Senate committee hearing at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, on their bill that would authorize the devices to operate on sidewalks and crosswalks. less Wisconsin state Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, left, and Sen. Chris Kapenga pose with a Starship Technologies' delivery robot before a state Senate committee hearing at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Tuesday, April ... more MADISON, Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC