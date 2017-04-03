Lawmakers Consider School Referendum Restrictions
As Wisconsinites cast their ballots on a number of school funding issues today , Republican state lawmakers are looking at possible restrictions on school referendum votes. Appearing on the Jerry Bader Show, State Senator Dewey Stroebel thinks no referendum should be allowed to go beyond 5 years without a review.
