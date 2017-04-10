Joy Reid's Panel Destroys 'Mini-Trump Wannabe' Sheriff David Clarke: 'All Hat And No Cattle'
MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid and a panel of guests agreed on Sunday that Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, a vocal Donald Trump supporter, could likely lose his reelection bid because voters know that he's "all hat and no cattle." Noting that Clarke currently has an approval rating of 31 percent, Reid wondered if the longtime sheriff would abandon his hopes for another term.
