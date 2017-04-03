In a low-profile rescue mssion, lando...

In a low-profile rescue mssion, landowners nurture oak savannas back to life

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: CSI Media

Oak savannas are so rare in Wisconsin that less than 500 acres remain of the 5.5 million acres that covered Wisconsin before clearing, overgrazing and invasive species took over since the mid-19th century. "The Midwestern oak savanna is one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet, which is one reason there is so much emphasis on restoring it," said Carl Korfmacher, owner of Midwest Prairies LLC near Edgerton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... 23 hr Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC