House Intelligence Committee chair Nunes stepping aside from Russia election-meddling probe
The chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee says he will temporarily step aside from that committee's probe into Russian meddling in the November general election. Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California said in a statement Thursday that several left-wing groups have filed claims against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics, adding that he believes those accusations are false and motivated by politics.
