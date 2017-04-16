Homeowner who found Joseph Jakubowski...

Homeowner who found Joseph Jakubowski: 'He seemed lost'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested Friday after a retired school counsellor found him camping on his property and calmly talked to the man before calling authorities. The nationwide manhunt for a Janesville man who allegedly stole guns and mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump ended Friday morning in remote Vernon County, where Joseph Jakubowski gave himself up without incident after law enforcement authorities found him under a tarp, looking disheveled and exhausted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jakubowski Sat Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC