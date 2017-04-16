Homeowner who found Joseph Jakubowski: 'He seemed lost'
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested Friday after a retired school counsellor found him camping on his property and calmly talked to the man before calling authorities. The nationwide manhunt for a Janesville man who allegedly stole guns and mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump ended Friday morning in remote Vernon County, where Joseph Jakubowski gave himself up without incident after law enforcement authorities found him under a tarp, looking disheveled and exhausted.
