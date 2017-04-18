Greenville residents concerned about unauthorized dredging
Residents of a town outside of Appleton are concerned they might have to foot the bill for what county and state officials are calling unauthorized dredging. Greenville attorney Richard Carlson says town officials were aware Town Supervisor Mike Woods was going to do work on his farm to resolve sedimentation problems caused by a contractor.
