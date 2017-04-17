Governor Walker signs bill legalizing CBD oil in Wisconsin
Surrounded by a group of young people, Governor Scott Walker signed a bill into law today allowing for the possession of CBD oil in Wisconsin. Senate Bill 10 allows parents to possess CBD oil.
