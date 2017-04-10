For Wisconsin's ten largest cities, carrying a gun into city hall is uncommon
As Action 2 News first reported in mid-January, Alderwoman Barb Dorff pushed for a study of Wisconsin's ten largest cities to see how Green Bay compares when it comes to gun rules in the council chambers. On Monday, the results were finally made public.
