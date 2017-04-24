First Battalion aviation unit deploys to Middle East
Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard members from the First Battalion's 147th Aviation unit are being sent to the Middle East until January. Hundreds of friends and family members attended a special send-off ceremony at Madison College over the weekend to show support for 85 soldiers.
