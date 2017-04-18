Farmers Edge, Wisconsin's Allied Coop...

Farmers Edge, Wisconsin's Allied Cooperative Announce Partnership

FARMERS EDGE, WISCONSIN'S ALLIED COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP Apr. 24, 2017 Source: Farmers Edge news release Farmers Edge, a global leader in decision agriculture, announced today it has partnered with Allied Cooperative, a leading provider of agronomy, feed, grain, and equipment services to growers across 700,000 acres in central and western Wisconsin. Now, with the all-in-one Farmers Edge Precision Solutions platform, Allied's more than 2,200 customers have access to the wide range of products and services that separate Farmers Edge growers from their peers.

