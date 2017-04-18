FARMERS EDGE, WISCONSIN'S ALLIED COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP Apr. 24, 2017 Source: Farmers Edge news release Farmers Edge, a global leader in decision agriculture, announced today it has partnered with Allied Cooperative, a leading provider of agronomy, feed, grain, and equipment services to growers across 700,000 acres in central and western Wisconsin. Now, with the all-in-one Farmers Edge Precision Solutions platform, Allied's more than 2,200 customers have access to the wide range of products and services that separate Farmers Edge growers from their peers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.