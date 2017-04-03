Evers, Holtz face off to be top Wisconsin education official
Incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz face off Tuesday in the only statewide race on the spring election ballot as they vie to become Wisconsin's top education official. Evers is running for a third term.
