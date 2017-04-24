Emerald ash borer eats its way throug...

Emerald ash borer eats its way through Door County trees

The invasive emerald ash borer is killing thousands of trees in Door County, one of Wisconsin's top tourism destinations. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials tell Wisconsin Public Radio the highly destructive beetles have killed tens of millions of trees across the country since first being spotted in North America in 2002.

